2 million who don’t have ration card to get free food grains in Delhi

The Delhi government has estimated a maximum of 2 million beneficiaries, who don’t have ration cards but will be eligible to get 5kg food grain at 100% subsidy. The distribution will be done at 280 government schools, said Delhi’s food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain on Friday.

“Needy people who don’t possess ration cards, including unorganized workers, migrant workers, building and construction workers, domestic helps are eligible to receive food grains under this relief initiative. Ration will be provided to a maximum of 2 lakh beneficiaries in the initial phase. Later, as per demand and need assessment from the field, the initiative can be extended up to 20 lakh beneficiaries,” said Hussain in a press statement.

He further said, “The non- PDS (public distribution system) ration shall be distributed from designated schools from 10am to 4pm with weekly off on Sunday. Each school identified for distribution of non-PDS ration will be provided (a) login ID and password for entering the stock received.” He added the details entered will help in keeping a proper record for the purpose of registration and distribution.

Government documents seen by HT showed that the 280 schools will be identified to ensure four distribution points in each of the 70 assembly constituencies in the city. The government has also started looking out for transporters for carrying the ration from the three designated godowns in Narela, Mayapuri and Gheora to the schools.

Senior government officials, however, said they are yet to decide the exact date of starting the ration distribution system under the scheme.

The scheme was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 as a relief measure in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdown, that has been extended multiple times to stem the surge of infections and has affected people’s livelihoods.

These 2 million beneficiaries, who don’t have a ration card but will be eligible to get food grains, are over and above the 7.2 million ration beneficiaries under the public distribution system (PDS), who were given ration free for May and June -- after a delay that stretched for more than two weeks owing to the pandemic and some administrative issues.

The relief initiative is important because Delhi has also not implemented the ‘One nation, one ration card’ policy beyond a pilot project that is limited in one circle (group of municipal wards), due to which a large number of migrants who have ration cards registered in their home states cannot avail ration from Delhi’s PDS.

“This year, there will be an on-site registration process instead of e-coupons booked online as because, last year, we saw a lot of people facing hardships due to digital illiteracy,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be identified.

A similar scheme was initiated last year too but its implementation coincided with the timing of the nationwide lockdown. This year, Delhi has been under a full lockdown since April 20 and restrictions are likely to be eased in phases from May 31, if the Covid-19 curve continues to decline.

Experts are of the view that the one nation, one card initiative should be implemented soon in Delhi so that food security could be ensured for all those who depend on subsidised food grains distributed under the public distribution system.

Anjali Bhardwaj, Right to Food campaigner who is also a member of the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA), said: “We welcome the guidelines issued by the Delhi government today regarding distribution of rations to people without ration cards. However, we are concerned to note that the guidelines do not state when the distribution of grains will start. There has already been an inordinate delay in the announcement of the scheme. The guidelines state that in the initial phase of distribution, grains will be provided to a maximum of two lakh beneficiaries and later as per demand and need assessment from the field, up to the maximum of 20 lakh beneficiaries. This is grossly inadequate. Ration to be distributed under this relief initiative is only a one-time relief measure. Economic distress is long term and does not go away immediately with the lifting of the lockdown.”