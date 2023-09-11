2 Odisha siblings, mother die by suicide after father’s death last week: Police

BHUBANESWAR: Two siblings, a 25-year-old man and his 23-year-old sister, and their 50-year-old mother have died by suicide in western Odisha’s Bargarh district, police said. The three are suspected of having entered into a suicide pact and consumed poison after the siblings lost their father last week.

Police said their mother, who was being treated at a government hospital in the district, died on Monday morning, hours after her two children passed away

Sub inspector Jibanlal Sahu at the Sohela police station said the woman lost her husband on September 6 due to complications from diabetes and high blood pressure. The family made ends meet from the sales at a utensil shop run by her husband. The son also chipped in, selling utensils in neighbouring villages.

Sahu said the family appeared to have been unable to come to terms with the loss and consumed poison. “On Sunday, when they did not open their door for a long time, their neighbours informed the police. We broke the door and found all of them in critical condition,” Sahu added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

