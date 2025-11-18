2 tax officers among 3 booked for ‘taking’ 1.4 lakh bribe

New Delhi: The Anti Corruption Branch has filed a case against two officers of the department of trade and taxes and one other individual for allegedly taking a bribe from a legal consultancy firm in lieu of approving a few GST refund files, HT has learnt. Investigation remains underway (Representative photo)

An FIR registered in this regard on Friday also names Gaurav Yadav, a joint commissioner in the trade and taxes department, and states that Yadav’s personal secretary (PS), Vivek Kumar Sharma, demanded bribes from the firm on his behalf.

A senior government official refused to comment on the case.

As per the FIR, Yadav has been named in the FIR, while three others—Sharma, Suman Virmani (another officer in the same department), and one Manish—have been named as accused.

Yadav is a DANICS officer and was earlier posted as jail superintendent in Tihar.

Police said the accused were allegedly caught red-handed with the bribe on the ninth floor of the department’s office at Vyapar Bhawan.

The complainant, a legal consultant at the firm, alleged that he wanted GST refunds on 12 files from 2022-23. The firm approached the department, and managed to get a refund of ₹1 crore; however, ₹2 crore still remained pending.

“One of the files, which had a GST refund of ₹26.8 lakh, was pending for approval with Gaurav Yadav’s office for 6-7 days. I approached Sharma, Yadav’s PS. He told me that Yadav had said that a lot of money had already been refunded to the firm, and that the next file would only be approved when we (the firm) pay as per the GST amount…” the complainant alleges in the FIR.

Police claimed that Sharma then demanded ₹1-2 lakhs as bribe, after which the complainant approached the ACB, Delhi branch. Officials said a team was set and phenolphthalein powder was put on the currency notes that the complainant was to give to the officers.

“At the GST office, Sharma asked for ₹40,000 and said the rest of the amount should be paid to Virmani, who sits on the ninth floor, and who will also take the joint commissioner’s money…” claims the FIR.

Police claimed Sharma was caught with the ₹40,000. The team then approached Virmani, who had been paid ₹1 lakh by the complainant. Virmani had handed over the money to her associate, Manish. Police said both Virmani and Manish were also caught inside the office.

Police said enquiry is also being conducted against Yadav since his PS and other staff were allegedly working at his behest.

The accused have been booked under BNS Section 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and Prevention of Corruption Act sections 7 and 7A (offence relating to public servants being bribed).