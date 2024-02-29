2019 poll code violation: HC dismisses Jaya Prada’s plea against NBWs

The Allahabad high court on Thursday dismissed a petition, as withdrawn, filed by actor and former MP Jaya Prada seeking quashing of non-bailable warrants issued against her by the trial court at Rampur in connection with a case alleging violation of election code of conduct and inflammatory statements. The cases pertain to the violation poll code during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Jaya Prada was a BJP candidate. (HT FILE)

A petition was filed in the high court demanding cancellation the order of the trial court. On Thursday, a single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh heard the case. During the hearing, Jaya Prada’s lawyers told the court that they wanted to file a new application with some new facts and new documents.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The lawyers sought permission from the court to withdraw the petition on this basis. The court accepted the request of Jaya Prada’s lawyers and allowed the petitions to be withdrawn. Two cases were registered against Jaya Prada during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Both these cases are related to violation of code of conduct in Rampur.

Despite summons being issued from Rampur district court in both the cases, she did not appear in the court. After this, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her. Subsequently, she was declared to be absconding by a special court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. The cases pertain to the violation poll code during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when she was a BJP candidate.