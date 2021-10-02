‘207 arrested in cases of crime against women in 10 months’: Tripura govt report

Over 200 people were arrested in Tripura in connection to women-related crimes, rape, molestation and murder in ten months since September last year, according to a state government report.

According to government data, a total of 240 incidents of crime against women were recorded of which 128 cases are related to rape followed by 111 cases of molestation and one rape followed by murder across the state from September last year till June this year.

Tripura police arrested 207 people accused in 151 such cases within the said time period.

On the other hand, total of 111 minor girls and another 586 housewives were found to be missing from September last year till June this year, according to the data. However, police recovered 108 minor girls and 536 housewives to date.

Besides women related crimes, police took 102 murder cases and arrested 163 accused persons within the time period.

The police took a total of 781 cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in three years since 2019. As many as 1476 persons accused of the NDPS case were arrested.

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in the recent Assembly session, said that 16,719 crime-related cases were lodged in three years with 6078 in 2018 followed by 5988 cases in 2019 and another 4653 cases last year.

“Our state has formed different units, including a serious crime unit, economic offence unit, cybercrime unit etc., to ensure efficient policing,” said Deb in the recently concluded Assembly session.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 report, Tripura is in the second position in the northeastern region in case of women related crimes and other crimes that include murder, attempt to murder, medical negligence, road mishaps etc.

The state also came second in the region in case of abduction with the registration of 127 cases after Assam which registered 6934 cases of abduction last year, as per the NCRB report.