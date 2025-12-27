Search
Sat, Dec 27, 2025
20-year-old dead in fire at laptop battery shop in northeast Delhi

Karn Pratap Singh
Published on: Dec 27, 2025 03:34 am IST

Delhi Fire Services officials said that a Royal Enfield Bullet bike and a scooter on the ground and mezzanine floors of the building were also gutted in the fire.

A 20-year-old man was charred to death and his 23-year-old brother suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out early Friday morning in a laptop battery repairing shop, police said.

The forensic team collected evidence and further investigation is ongoing, said police.

The shop was being run in a five-storeyed building at Nehru Vihar near Mustafabad in northeast Delhi.

The brother, identified as Sameer (single name), was discharged from Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) hospital. The 20-year-old, identified as Judaid, was declared dead on admission by the attending doctors, police said, adding that they were ascertaining the exact cause of fire.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said that a Royal Enfield Bullet bike and a scooter on the ground and mezzanine floors of the building were also gutted. After received a call at 6.24 am about the incident, five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire by 9.30 am.

“Fire station officer Manoj Tyagi reported that the fire was in laptop batteries storage and domestic articles.The charred body of Junaid was recovered from the mezzanine floor. The other injured person was rescued and admitted to the hospital,” the DFS said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that a case of causing death by negligence, negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter, and mischief was registered under sections 106, 287 and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Dayalpur police station.

“The forensic team collected evidence from the spot. Further investigation is ongoing,” added DCP.

