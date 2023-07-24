21 held in Darbhanga after two incidents of communal flare-up

Darbhanga/Patna A view Darbhanga Railway Station. (HT FILE)

At least 21 people have been arrested in Bihar’s Darbhanga so far in connection with two separate incidents of communal clash that erupted on Sunday, police said on Monday.

According to police, 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with a clash over hoisting a religious flag close to a place of worship of another community, which broke out near Bazar Samiti Chowk in Darbhanga town on Sunday.

Additional director general (ADG) of police (headquarters) JS Gangwar said the situation is now completely under control in the Bazar Samiti area. “Adequate forces have been deployed in the area. The local police have so far arrested 13 people after registering a case. The district police are keeping a vigil in and around the locality,” he told reporters in Patna.

Members of both communities indulged in stone-pelting until the situation was brought under control by the police and the local administration on Sunday.

Darbhanga district magistrate Rajiv Raushan had convened a meeting of the peace committee, which comprised members of both communities.

“It was advised that no flags be put up at places where these have not been hoisted in the past or where locals have any objection. Also, the district administration be informed in advance about spots where these flags are to be hoisted so that adequate arrangements are in place,” the DM said on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avakash Kumar said the dispute would have been resolved amicably but some anti-social elements from both sides began hurling stones.

Some police personnel had also received minor injuries in the incident.

Eight others have been apprehended by police in connection with violence during a funeral in Hariharpur tola- Mallpati village under Kamtaul police station limits on Sunday evening.

The clash took place over ownership rights to a cremation ground.

According to locals, the trouble began during last rites of one Shrikant Paswan, who had died of natural causes. Members of other community hailing from Malpatti village arrived on the spot and opposed the cremation, leading to a confrontation. Soon, the situation escalated into stone-pelting and clashes, resulting in injuries to nearly a dozen people, including some policemen.

Police reinforcements were dispatched to the scene, and Paswan was ultimately cremated under police supervision. Top officials intervened to pacify the gathered crowd.

The cremation ground’s ownership has been a contentious issue between the two communities for the past two years, according to locals.

SSP Awakash Kumar said eight people have been arrested and efforts are underway to apprehend others, already identified and involved in the incident. The situation has since returned to normal, with the police conducting flag marches in the area.

“There was an incident of conflict between the two sides over the accusation of preventing the cremation of a dead body, which led to the vandalisation of one another’s houses by the two sides,” a press statement issued by the SSP office said.

Kamtaul police station house officer (SHO) Barun Kumar Goswami, when contacted, said the situation has returned to normal now.

Earlier, the deceased’s son, Feku Paswan, told reporters that he had come to perform the last rites of his father when the other group resorted to violence.

A Royal Enfield bike of mukhiya of Hariharpur panchayat, Ajay Jha, was also burnt by the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has intensified its social media surveillance to identify and trace people who post provocative, objectionable and blasphemous content that might disturb peace in view of the ongoing festive seasons in the state, another senior officer said.

The Economic Offences Unit of the state police has already alerted 44 cyber police stations and district administrations to monitor provocative, objectionable and hatred-filled messages on social media platforms and also to identify and act against persons or organisations involved in such illegal acts, the official said.

