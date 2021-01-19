₹2.15 lakh stolen from office of former Ludhiana Youth Congress chief
Police are on the trail of a masked man, who broke into the office of former district Youth Congress president Dimple Rana in Shivpuri on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
In his complaint to the police, Rana claimed ₹2.15 lakh in cash, two mobile phones and his wallet containing important documents were stolen from the office.
Rana’s office is located on the first floor of his shop where he sells mobile phones. He said he came to know about the burglary on Tuesday morning after reaching the office. The thief broke in through a window after possibly climbing up a tree behind the building.
Assistant sub-inspector Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said a masked intruder was captured in the CCTV camera and they were working to identify and trace him.
A case under Sections 457 (house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
