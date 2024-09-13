22 colleges and universities on Gurugram admin radar to boost voter turnout

Gurugram: In a bid to increase voter participation among young people in the upcoming assembly elections, the district administration has launched an extensive voter awareness campaign. Officials are visiting 22 universities and colleges across Gurugram to ensure that first-time voters, particularly students aged 18 to 19, register for their voter ID cards and actively participate in the electoral process, officials aware of the matter said. District election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday reached out to students offering guidance on how to register for their voter ID cards and the significance of casting their vote. (HT PHOTO)

The administration’s aim is to engage this critical demographic group, whose voter turnout has been alarmingly low in previous elections—standing at less than 5%—despite an estimated 40,000 eligible voters in this age group, officials said.

The campaign, part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, is designed to encourage first-time voters to participate in the democratic process. District election officer and deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, on Thursday reached out to students, offering guidance on how to register for their voter ID cards and the significance of casting their vote.

“Young voters are the future of our democracy,” said Yadav during one of the awareness drives at a private university. “We are committed to ensuring that every eligible first-time voter has the opportunity to register and cast their vote. Our teams are actively visiting institutions to guide students through the voter registration process and to motivate them to take their civic duties seriously.”

Yadav said that voting is not just about winning or losing but about exercising one’s democratic rights. He emphasised the importance of voting in shaping the future of the community and the country. “The right to vote was earned through the struggle and sacrifices of those before us. Young people must take this as a personal task and inspire others to vote as well,” he added.

The initiative has resonated with the student community, many of whom are engaging with the electoral process for the first time. Kaveri Yadav a first-year student at a local university, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “It is great that the administration is coming to us. I was not sure about how to register for my voter ID, but now I feel more confident about voting for the first time. It is a big responsibility, and I am excited to be part of it.”

Aditya Mehta, another student participating in the awareness program, shared similar sentiments: “We often hear about the importance of voting, but I didn’t realize how easy it is to get involved. I’m definitely going to make sure my friends register too. This initiative makes us feel like our voices matter.”

The campaign also features motivational speeches and guidance from SVEEP ambassadors, including MD Desi Rockstar, Bigg Boss fame Lovekesh Kataria, and fitness model Lokesh Rajput, who have been inspiring young voters to participate in the electoral process in their own unique way. Additionally, experts from the District Election Department are offering practical demonstrations on how to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ensuring students understand the technicalities of the voting process.

As part of the district administration’s wider effort, they aim to not only boost voter registration but also foster a culture of civic responsibility among the youth. The initiative seeks to ensure that Gurugram’s young voters are not just participants but active contributors to shaping the future of the region. With a turnout goal of 75% for the upcoming elections, the administration hopes that such efforts will bridge the gap between eligible voters and those who actually cast their votes.