In a major crackdown to strengthen law and order, Dhanbad Police executed 249 pending warrants in a coordinated overnight operation across the district on Monday, officials said Tuesday. 249 pending warrants executed in Dhanbad in a day

The special drive, conducted on the instructions of SSP Prabhat Kumar, saw simultaneous action in all police station areas, creating a strong deterrent against absconders. The operation was led by DSPs and SDPOs in their respective jurisdictions, with close monitoring by the City SP and Rural SP.

According to the official press release issued by police, the executed warrants included 156 against accused persons, 59 witness warrants, three attachment warrants, and 31 permanent warrants—marking one of the most significant enforcement drives in recent times.

Police teams carried out multiple raids at different locations, resulting in the arrest of 34 accused persons, who were subsequently sent to judicial custody.

SSP Kumar said strict action would continue against those attempting to evade the law. “No negligence will be tolerated in executing pending warrants. We have set a target of achieving at least 50 per cent execution of pending warrants by the end of April,” he said.

He further said similar intensive operations would be carried out regularly to ensure effective control over crime and to provide a safe and fear-free environment to the public.

The large-scale operation had not only boosted public confidence but also sent a strong message among criminals, police officials said.