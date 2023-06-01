Assam: Protest held against alleged harassment of Non-Mizos in Mizoram by CYMA

27 organisations on Thursday jointly held a protest in Assam’s Silchar against the alleged harassment of Non-Mizo businessmen in Mizoram by the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

The protest was staged in front of Mizoram Circuit House in Silchar (HT Photo)

The protest was staged in front of Mizoram Circuit House in Silchar under the banner of Barak Valley Sangrami Oikkya Mancha, Silchar (an umbrella of 27 organisations).

The move comes after on May 15 the CYMA, one of Mizoram’s biggest social organisations, issued a warning to 91 non-Mizo businessmen to close their shops as claimed by the Forum for Protection of Non-Mizos. Following the notice, all 91 shops were closed in Aizwal.

The protestors also submitted a memorandum to the assistant commissioner of Mizoram Circuit House appealing to the chief minister for a permanent solution.

“We value the Mizo community as a leading educated community in this country. But, unfortunately, it has been seen there is a tendency of a section of Mizo people to display hostile behaviour towards fellow plains people. For a considerable time, it has become a routine yearly affair,” the memorandum read.

“Recent atrocities by organisations like YMA (Young Mizo Association) and MZP (Mizo Zirlai Pawl) towards plains traders created havoc, and 91 shops run by non-Mizos were forcefully closed by the said organisations. The proprietor and employees of these establishments had to flee from Mizoram and take shelter in Barak Valley (in Assam),” the memorandum read further.

Sadhan Purkayasth, on behalf of the protesters, said that the harassment of Non-Mizos in the name of local laws is not new and due to such harassment, more than 3,000 businessmen have shifted to Assam in the last 25 years.

“Mizoram follows Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act (1873), a 150-year-old British law, to prevent the Indian citizens to do business there. Now, it is time to withdraw the British law and we are going to appeal to the central government about it,” said Purkayasth.

He said that if Article 377 can be repealed from Jammu and Kashmir, BEFR should be removed from the northeastern states like Mizoram. “The regulations like inner line permits are imposed under BEFR, which is against the Indian Constitution,” he added.

According to the CYMA, the shop owners were violating the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act of 2016.

The CYMA in a statement issued on May 31, wrote, “The Mizo shops are known to be illegally run by Non-Tribal people by violating the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act of 2016, for which the CYMA has requested their closure. Those who guaranteed to continue as per law have been allowed to run their business. CYMA members will keep these Mizo shops under surveillance.”

“We observed Mizo shops selling iron rods, cement, construction sand and brick in Aizawl city having illicit links with outlanders of Mizoram, as it is a critical issue for the state. The Mizo businessmen are supposed to conduct their business in a manner that is permitted by law,” further reads the statement.

Speaking to HT, CYMA vice president Chhuantea Cyma said their actions were not against any particular community but it is against those violating Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act.

“We did a survey and found that 91 shop owners were violating the rules. They were doing business registered in someone else’s name. We closed the shops, and the owners themselves came forward and accepted their faults. We returned the keys to most of them, who assured they won’t break the law again,” Chhuantea said.

Chhuantea said that the CYMA is not interfering in political issues but protecting the law of the land. “Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act of 2016 is a central government law to prevent fraudulent acts, and we are trying to implement this properly in our state. Most of the shops we closed are owned by Mizos, we are not against any particular community,” he said.

He said that the CYMA is supporting thousands of displaced people from Manipur and it includes people from both Kukis and Meiteis. “We are not discriminating against anyone based on their identity, we only know that these people are in need and it is our duty to stand by them,” he said.

