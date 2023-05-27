91 non-Mizos asked to close businesses in Mizoram, claims forum

The Forum for Protection of Non-Mizos has claimed that Mizoram-based students’ body, Young Mizo Association (YMA), on May 15 issued a warning to 91 non-Mizo businessmen to close their shops. The Forum for Protection of Non-Mizos said that 91 shops, mostly of Bengali and Hindi speaking people, have been closed in Mizoram. (Representative Image)

The forum in a press conference in Assam’s Silchar on Wednesday claimed that YMA’s notice, written in Mizo language, asked all the businessmen, mostly Bengali and Hindi speaking, to close their shops immediately.

“Following the notice, all the 91 shops have been closed and the other shopkeepers are afraid that they might face the same in future,” said Sankar Dey, chief of the forum.

The association received support from various Assam-based organisations and political leaders. Members of the All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students Association (ACKHSA), Barak Democratic Front (BDF), the Congress and some locals condemned YMA for this alleged order.

ACKHSA’s advisor, Rupam Nandi Purkayastha said, “It seems, there is no law and order in Mizoram where Indian citizens are being discriminated openly. The state has an elected government but it seems, a student organisation is running a parallel government there. We appeal to the Prime Minister and home minister of India to intervene.”

Responding to this, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), one of Mizoram’s biggest social organisations, said that the notices were issued but there is no intention to target the non-Mizos specifically.

Assistant secretary of CYMA, Malsawmliana said, “We have warned many Mizos who are selling out businesses in their names to non-tribals. The law does not allow a non-Mizo to set up a business within Mizoram.”

He also stated that there are many instances where shops registered under the Aizawl Municipal Corporation in the name of Mizo resident, are actually owned by a non-Mizos.

Malsawmliana said that on the night of May 25, they returned the keys to 26 out of the 91 non-Mizo. “Shop keys were seized from 91 businessmen but on May 26, many of them received it back only after they assured that they will cancel their agreements with non-tribals in running their businesses.”

President of Mizoram Merchants Association, PC Laldinthara said, “The Association has learnt that there are many businesses, especially in the construction category of iron and cement, where the shops are being run by non-tribals using Mizo names as proprietorship.”

He clarified that under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) rules, any non-tribal (barring non-tribal government employees to the state of Mizoram) must first acquire a temporary ILP for seven days. The ILP is renewed and revalidated every six months. After completing 18 months, the ILP must again be renewed with a temporary one.

“Under the law, a non-tribal and a non-resident of Mizoram is entitled to run a business within the state only with an ILP permit that has a validity of 2 years,” Laldinthara said.

He added that where those works which cannot be taken up by the natives like- Airtel, Jio, major construction works and other insurance companies, the work contract is given out to non-tribals. Laldinthara affirmed that no such permits are ever issued to smaller or private businesses.