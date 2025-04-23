27-year-old man dies after his car gets crushed between two trucks on Mumbra bypass road

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man died in an accident on the Mumbra Bypass Road in the early hours of Tuesday when a truck driver lost control and rammed into his car, crushing it into a container truck ahead. A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who is absconding, under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The deceased was identified as Vishnu Pal, a resident of Mahape in Navi Mumbai. Thane, India - April 22, 2025:An accident has occurred on Thane Mumbra Bypass Road early morning at Mumbra after a car collided with Two containers. The 27-year-old car driver, a resident of Navi Mumbai, died on the spot and the car was completely destroyed. Further investigation is being carried out by the local police ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, April -22, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

“It was a high-impact collision where the smaller vehicle got completely crushed between two heavy trucks. Despite swift rescue efforts, the driver could not be saved,” said a Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officer present at the scene.

According to the disaster management cell and information provided by the Mumbra fire brigade, the incident occurred around 4:03 am on Tuesday. The officials also shared that the deceased was alone while he was trapped in the crushed car between the two heavy vehicles.

After the crash, the accused fled the scene, while the driver of the container truck immediately called the police helpline and the disaster management team. Emergency services, including city traffic police, a Hydra crane, a private ambulance, and personnel from the fire brigade with an emergency tender, were rushed to the scene. Pal was rescued and transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he was declared dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Clearing the wreckage took nearly two hours, after which normal traffic flow was restored on the Mumbra Bypass Road.