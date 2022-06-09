28 committees formed in UP for implementation of new NEP-2020

Before implementing the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in Uttar Pradesh, 28 committees have been constituted to prepare dedicated ‘position papers’ on various important and relevant aspects associated with the mega move.

For this, a survey has already been done at the district level through face-to-face contacts and using a mobile app. In the next phase, now an overall blueprint will be prepared on four main points covering ‘Early Childhood Care and Education’, ‘School Education’, ‘Teachers’ Training’ and ‘Adult Education’ as part of this initiative, informed senior state education department officials.

“The National Curriculum Frameworks (NCFs) will be finalized incorporating the states’ blueprints and which will then be the basis for implementing the new National Education Policy-2020,” informed a senior official of the state secondary education department.

The committees have been constituted on the orders issued by Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh, director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) dated May 26, a copy of which is with HT.

For curriculum and pedagogy, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Ashutosh Dubey, the principal of the State Institute of Education, Prayagraj.

Likewise, in the committee formed for language education, Skand Shukla, principal of English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), Prayagraj has been made member secretary. A committee has also been formed under the chairmanship of Usha Chandra, director of Bureau of Psychology, UP, based in Prayagraj on the subject of ‘guidance and counselling’ for schools. The member secretary of this committee is Renu Singh, lecturer, Bureau of Psychology, UP.

As per the new National Education Policy-2020, four NCFs are to be developed: National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE) National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE) and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE).

In this regard, a comprehensive strategy has been worked out jointly by the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) and NCERT. As per this strategy, at the state level,-all states and union territories will first prepare their state curriculum frameworks (SCFs) passing through the process of district level consultations, mobile app survey and development of position papers by the State Focus Groups in 25 areas/themes identified as per the NEP, 2020 including ECCE and teacher education and adult education.

These draft SCFs will provide inputs to the development of NCFs. States/UTs and autonomous organisations working under MoE, all will attempt this process to provide inputs for the NCFs. Recommendations of NEP, 2020 will be kept in view during the whole process.

At the national level, NCERT will conduct a survey on MyGov portal and get feedback from diverse stakeholders on the issues related to curriculum implementation.

NCERT will also conduct 2-3 district level consultation in each of the states/UTs for collecting feedback from the grassroot level. Analysing inputs received from the district level consultations, states and national level survey on MyGov portal, National Focus Groups will prepare 25 position papers in the identified areas.

Drawing insights from these position papers and draft SCFs, four NCFs will be prepared.