IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 28 ex-councillors, local leaders resign from SAD in former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s support
28 ex-councillors, local leaders resign from SAD in former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s support
28 ex-councillors, local leaders resign from SAD in former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s support
others

28 ex-councillors, local leaders resign from SAD in former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s support

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal expelled former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh from the party, 28 local leaders, including office-bearers and former councillors, also tendered their resignation on Sunday and said they will be contesting the upcoming municipal elections under the banner of Azad group led by the former mayor
READ FULL STORY
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:49 PM IST

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal expelled former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh from the party, 28 local leaders, including office-bearers and former councillors, also tendered their resignation on Sunday and said they will be contesting the upcoming municipal elections under the banner of Azad group led by the former mayor.

Of the 28 members, eight were holding party posts at various levels in the district.

Kulwant had raised the banner of revolt against the party by deciding to contest the elections independently along with other former SAD councillors. The elections are scheduled on February 14.

The group is now gearing up for the polls and have opened their office in Sector 78.

“We paid obeisance at the Sohana gurdwara before starting our new innings,” said Kulwant. “The screening of candidates is going on and we are hopeful of announcing the final list soon.”

Parvinder Singh Sohana, who resigned from the post of president, Youth Akali Dal, Mohali, said: “We gave everything to the party, but they back-stabbed and humiliated us. We will not even have any post-election alliance with SAD.”

Blaming former member parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra for this debacle, former Akali councillor RP Sharma alleged: “He is hand in gloves with Congress and will help them in winning the elections.”

Another former councillor, Surinder Singh, said that it was difficult for them to resign after having “sacrificed our entire life to SAD”. “But we were helpless as we were not heard. There were several issues that forced us to contest the elections independently,” he said.

On Saturday, SAD expelled Kulwant from its primary membership after recommendations from senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, who stated that he was involved in anti-party activities.

In the 2015 elections, Kulwant had led the Azad group (of independents) and won 10 seats. With the support of Congress, he was elected the mayor. Later, in 2017, he joined SAD. The five-year term of the House ended on April 26 last year. Last week, SAD had officially declared a list of 28 candidates (all of whom were former councillors) for the upcoming elections, but on January 11, 22 of them sided with Kulwant.

With the latest development, a four-cornered fight awaits the MC polls. In the fray are SAD, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Kulwant’s group. The splinter Akali group floated by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has opted out of the elections and will support AAP candidates and independents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

Civic body polls: AAP to meet state election commissioner over possible misuse of govt machinery

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday expressed apprehension of possible misuse of government machinery by the ruling Congress to win the upcoming municipal corporation, municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representation. (HT FILE)
For representation. (HT FILE)
others

Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Did you know that you could save on taxes by applying for deductions under 14 different sections of the Income Tax Act? If you are yet to invest in a way that would yield you tax concessions, here are the five simplest sections to target.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

One booked for kidnapping minor girl

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The Shivajinagar police have lodged a complaint against an unidentified person for kidnapping a 17-year-old minor victim of flesh trade rescued during a racket busted by the city police recently
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Watch out: Tiny plastic toy freebies may be dangerous for your child

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Offering ‘freebies’ to promote a product is an old marketing gimmick
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district: Nine with mild adverse reaction stable, say officials

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:10 PM IST
PUNE The condition of nine healthcare workers who developed mild Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) on Saturday is stable and all of them, according to health department officials, are doing “fine” as on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt to work on enhance teacher training and cutting dropout rates: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The first seven-day international education conference held by the Delhi government concluded on Sunday with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announcing that moving forward, the state government would work on enhanced teacher training, strengthening school management committees (SMCs), working on an interactive curriculum, and cutting dropout rates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded 246 new cases of Covid-19 — the lowest since May 9 when 224 new cases were recorded – and eight more deaths, according to the state government’s daily health bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
A change in wind direction improved Delhi’s air on Sunday, pulling the air quality index (AQI) from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘No Car Sunday’ organised in Connaught Place

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Scores of Delhiites, including youngsters, gathered in Connaught Place on Sunday morning, cycling and walking, with a message for people to ditch their private vehicles for a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Spokespersons of the Delhi Police said they have arrested two Rohingya men who had allegedly been living illegally in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar for over two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP MCD councillor Aarti Yadav joins AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement on Sunday said that a current councillor of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD), Aarti Yadav, has joined the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Schools to open classes, labs with masks, sanitisers; private schools to reopen later

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: From masks, sanitisers, and physical distancing markers to thermal scanners and sensor taps, schools in the national capital have taken several measures to ensure that the return of class 10 and 12 students to the campus after 10 months is smooth and safe
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DDA asks residents for input on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sought suggestions from the public for the city’s new vision document, Master Plan of Delhi-2041
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released from hospital

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi The 22-year-old security guard who was admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU) for severe allergic reaction, or anaphylaxis, after receiving a Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday, was discharged on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Health care workers in Delhi who do not receive a Covid-19 vaccine shot despite being registered to get a dose will be allotted another slot, senior government officials said, as the administration looks to build confidence and minimise purported hesitancy among residents of the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP