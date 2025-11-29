28-year-old Delhi man kills wife, dumps body in Baghpat; held along with minor aide

NEW DELHI The main accused was held on Wednesday, after the woman’s family reported her missing. (Representative photo)

A 28-year-old man was arrested and his 17-year-old accomplice was held earlier this week for allegedly shooting dead the former’s second wife, and dumping her body in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on November 21, police said.

Police said the woman, Ayat Khan, 25, married the man in April and was pressurising him to take her to his house, after finding out that he had not divorced his first wife, and wanted him to separate from her, due to which he killed her, police said. The accused was identified as Faizal Chaudhary, 28, of Khajuri Khas.

Khan’s sister, Gazala Khan, 27, said that the two of them met in a bar, where Khan worked, in January, developed a relationship and got married in April in a court. “My sister did not know that Faizal was married and had two kids. When she got to know, after the marriage, she told him that she didn’t want to be with him,” Gazala said, adding that he promised to divorce his first wife, but failed and was reprimanded by his family.

Khan lived in Chand Bagh, worked at a cafe in Jhilmil and is survived by three sisters, three brothers and parents.

Police said a kidnapping case was registered at the Dayalpur police station on Monday, based on the family’s complaint. “The team began searching for the suspected accused Faizal and arrested him on Wednesday,” Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Ashish Mishra said.

Police said questioning Chaudhary led them to ‘s body, which they recovered on Thursday. Sections of murder and disposal of evidence were added to the case, the car used in the crime was recovered, and the minor associate was apprehended on Thursday, police said.

Gazala alleged that in August, Chaudhary’s family had visited them, thrashed Khan and family members and threatened to kidnap their younger brother if the family approached the police. After keeping his silence for a month, Chaudhary started contacting Khan in September.

“Faizal was obsessed with my sister. He wanted to keep both his wives. He couldn’t stand my sister leaving him and moving on. He would often stalk her, follow her around and keep calling her,” Gazala said.

On the night of November 20, the family said, Khan left home around 8pm for work and didn’t return by her scheduled time of 2am. When her mother called at 2.48am, she allegedly told her that she would be home in five minutes, but she did not and her phone was switched off by 3.15am, Gazala said.

“The next morning, we went to her workplace and we were told that she didn’t report to work. We checked her social media and saw a coffee post on her SnapChat. We identified the cafe in the photo and went there to ask them for the CCTV footage. We saw her and Faizal together. They entered at 1.18am and left at 2.22am,” Gazala said.

Ghazala said that they found out that around a month before the incident, Chaudhary had contracted a man from Mustafabad to kill her. “We got in touch with that man, who shared call recordings with us in which Faizal was heard asking him to kill my sister. The man, however, did not execute the killing,” Gazala said, adding that the family shared this information with police. “They still did not make much efforts to find my sister even though we kept telling them that she may be dead”.

“The reason he killed her was not because she was pressuring him to go to his family home. It was solely that he couldn’t see her with anyone else and she was not ready to accept him with his first wife still in his life,” Gazala said.

DCP Mishra said, “Initially, the family reported her to be missing. As and when the family expressed suspicion, FIR under relevant sections of law was registered.”