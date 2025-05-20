Mumbai: A 28-year-old man died by drowning in a nallah on Sunday while rescuing a child who slipped into it while playing. 28-year-old man dies by drowning while saving child’s life

The incident occurred in Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar. According to the locals, the child was running after a ball and playing when she accidentally slipped into the nallah. The deceased, Shezhad Shaikh, rescued the child around 4:15pm but was stuck in the nallah till 5:37pm when the fire brigade rescued and rushed him to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where he was declared dead.

The locals pointed out that the nallah was dirty and filled with garbage and silt, possibly leading to his death. Gajanan Bellale, the N ward officer refuted it, saying the nallah was a creek and it was high tide which caused the man’s death. An accidental death report was filed at the Pant Nagar police station.