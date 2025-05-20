Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

28-year-old man dies by drowning while saving child’s life

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2025 06:58 AM IST

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man died by drowning in a nallah on Sunday while rescuing a child who slipped into it while playing

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man died by drowning in a nallah on Sunday while rescuing a child who slipped into it while playing.

28-year-old man dies by drowning while saving child’s life
28-year-old man dies by drowning while saving child’s life

The incident occurred in Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar. According to the locals, the child was running after a ball and playing when she accidentally slipped into the nallah. The deceased, Shezhad Shaikh, rescued the child around 4:15pm but was stuck in the nallah till 5:37pm when the fire brigade rescued and rushed him to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where he was declared dead.

The locals pointed out that the nallah was dirty and filled with garbage and silt, possibly leading to his death. Gajanan Bellale, the N ward officer refuted it, saying the nallah was a creek and it was high tide which caused the man’s death. An accidental death report was filed at the Pant Nagar police station.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 28-year-old man dies by drowning while saving child’s life
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On