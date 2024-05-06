29% of candidates contesting in phase 1 Odisha polls are crorepatis: ADR report

As many as 70 candidates (29%) out of total 243, contesting in phase 1 of the Odisha assembly polls are crorepatis, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said. The average assets per candidate contesting was ₹ 1.21 crore. (Odisha Legislative assembly)

Odisha Election Watch and ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 243 candidates, out of which 65 (27%) have declared criminal cases against themselves, with 48 (20%) facing serious charges.

Out of 28 constituencies, 12 (43%) are red alert constituencies.

These constituencies are the ones where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The average assets per candidate contesting was ₹1.21 crore.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has the highest average of ₹4.49 crore with the richest candidate Biplab Patro, also from the same party, with declared assets worth ₹33 crore contesting from Digapahadi.

Two candidates, Ramesh Kumar Mahanand and Purna Chandra Majhi, meanwhile have declared zero assets.

The report also revealed that 32 (13%) of the total candidates contesting the phase I assembly polls are women. Among the candidates, 30% fall within the age bracket of 25 to 40 years, while 59% are aged between 41 to 60 years. Additionally, 11% of candidates are aged between 61 to 80 years.

The Odisha legislative assembly elections will be conducted across four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, 2024.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.