3 booked for beating man to death over wife’s refusal to make more chapattis

Gurugram: Three people were booked for allegedly beating their relative to death during a liquor party at the latter’s home at Rampura Chowk in Sector-79, after his wife refused to cook more chapattis for one of the guests, police said on Friday. Later, the Rajasthan police got an autopsy done and registered a zero-FIR for murder against the trio and sent it to the Gurugram police for further action. (Representational Image)

The incident took place on the night of March 24, when three relatives of the 27-year-old victim, Sonu Bagaria, reached his home for dinner and alcohol. The matter came to light on Thursday night when the Gurugram police received a zero-FIR from the Kekri police in Rajasthan that was registered under sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kherki Daula police station.

Investigators said during the dinner party, Sonu’s wife Padma, 24, was continuously cooking chapattis for the four people for nearly an hour and was exhausted. Her household stock of flour was also low.

But, one of the three relatives Ramkrishna Bagaria asked her to prepare more chapatis and she finally refused.

A senior police officer said that Ramkrishna and the others did not react for an hour, after which a fight broke out between Sonu and the trio on the issue.

“They badly assaulted Sonu with sticks, bricks and heavy utensils and fled after leaving him unconscious and bleeding. All four were completely drunk at the time,” he said.

Investigators said Padma immediately called her family members and rushed Sonu to a private hospital in Manesar. However, doctors refused to treat him citing his intoxicated condition.

On the night of Holi, Sonu’s family reached Manesar from Kekri after arranging a van to take him for treatment to Rajasthan but he died on the way.

Later, the Rajasthan police got an autopsy done and registered a zero-FIR for murder against the trio and sent it to the Gurugram police for further action.

Inspector Bijender Singh, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said the trio were on the run but would be arrested soon. “All four were drunk and the murder was the fallout of an argument over chapattis,” he said.