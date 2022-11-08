Home / Cities / Others / 3 inmates assaulted with ice picks in Ludhiana Central Jail

3 inmates assaulted with ice picks in Ludhiana Central Jail

others
Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The jail staff informed the Ludhiana police about the incident. The police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR against the jail inmates

The injured jail inmates were brought to the Ludhiana civil hospital for treatment and medical examination. (HT FILE)
The injured jail inmates were brought to the Ludhiana civil hospital for treatment and medical examination. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three detainees suffered injuries after a group of inmates indulged in a scuffle in Ludhiana Central Jail on Sunday evening. The injured were brought to the Ludhiana civil hospital for treatment and medical examination. They alleged that the accused had stabbed them with ice picks.

The three inmates, identified as Chetan, Bobby and Sahil, are lodged in the jail in an assault case.

Chetan’s family said they went to the jail to meet him, however, there they came to know that Chetan was attacked and he was being taken to the hospital. The family stated that a group of inmates from Amritsar had entered into an argument with Sahil on Sunday evening. However, the matter was resolved amicably following the intervention of jail staff, but the accused nursed a rivalry against him. At around 11: 30 pm on Sunday when Sahil went out of the barrack, the accused assaulted him with ice picks. Chetan and Bobby came for his rescue but the accused assaulted them too.

The jail staff informed the Division number 7 police about the incident. The police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR. The jail staff are investigating to know how the accused managed to bring ice picks in the prison.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out