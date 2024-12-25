3 killed in crane collapse at jetty construction site in Gujarat’s Okha port

Ahmedabad: Three persons, including a site engineer, surveyor and a labourer, were crushed to death on Tuesday when a crane collapsed on them at a jetty construction site in Gujarat’s Okha port, located in Dev Bhumi Dwarka district. The incident occurred during the removal of excess pile liner at the site. Police said that they are investigating the cause of the crane collapse. (Representational image)

A government official aware of the matter said that the Gujarat Maritime Board, the state regulator for maritime activities, had given the contract of building a jetty for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to a joint venture firm set up by Surat-based BMS Project with Rock and Reef. “The contractors were trying to remove the excess pile liner on Tuesday when the crane collapsed, killing three persons who were working at the site. The site engineer Nishant was 26 years old while the surveyor Arvind was 25. They were both from Uttar Pradesh. One labourer Jiten also died in the incident,” the official said.

Nitesh Pandey, superintendent of police, Devbhumi Dwarka, said, “Three persons have died today when the crane collapsed on them on a jetty being built for ICG at Okha port. We are investigating the cause of the incident,” he said.

The construction work was part of Phase-1 of the upcoming security jetty being built by GMB for ICG, said officials. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to a government hospital in Dwarka town for post-mortem examination, officials added.