3 kin of woman held for murder of inter-caste couple
others

3 kin of woman held for murder of inter-caste couple

The post-mortem reports show that they were strangulated, Moga police have said adding that the abduction of victims happened on Sunday
The intercaste couple had taken shelter in Moga, police said, adding that the bodies had been cremated in a Fazilak village. (HT file)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 01:02 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Moga Police on Monday rounded up three relatives of a newly-wed woman for allegedly abducting and killing an intercaste couple at Sappanwali village in Fazilka district. Rohtash Singh, 25, and Suman Devi, 23, had tied the knot in a Chandigarh court on October 1.

For now, they had taken shelter at Rohtash’s brother-in-law Sukhdev Singh’s house at Moga’s Raunta village. On Sunday, relatives of Suman abducted them from there. A few hours later their bodies were found on a street in Sappanwali village. Their bodies were cremated at this village itself on Monday morning.

The three accused are Mohinder Singh, Bipin Kumar, alias Bappu, and Aman alias Pali, of Sappanwali. Nihal Singhwala police station in-charge Nirmaljit Singh said, “We have rounded up three persons in connection with the murder. The postmortem reports record that the couple was strangulated to death.”

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
