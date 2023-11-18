3 lakh diyas to light up Sangam banks in Prayagraj on Dev Deepawali

Around three lakh “diyas” (earthen lamps) will illuminate the banks of Sangam area on Dev Deepawali set to be celebrated on November 27. There would also be a laser show and cultural programmes on the Sangam banks to mark the occasion. Besides, arrangements would be made for selfie points and sand arts etc, said district officials in the know of things. For representation only (HT File Photo)

District officials are leaving nothing to chance in making necessary arrangements to make the occasion a grand affair. Prayagraj district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said various government departments would be working to ensure cleanliness, proper parking arrangements, smooth traffic management, cleaning of ghats and banks as well as putting up signages for the benefit of the people.

“For the smooth conduct of the event, the entire Sangam area would be divided into 11 sectors and a sector magistrate would be deployed in each of these sectors. The police department too has been asked to make proper arrangements to deal with traffic and inflow of people on all major routes leading to the Sangam area,” the DM said. Along with the deployment of women police personnel, the DM has asked the chief fire officer to make arrangements for fire brigades at the venue.

Ther DM has directed the chief medical officer to deploy ambulances and medical teams in the area. He has ordered the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam to ensure cleanliness of the banks and the ghats at Sangam besides arrangement of water tankers, mobile toilets etc.

Officials of the power department have been ordered to ensure proper lighting in the area and ensure that all streetlights on the routes concerned are well lit. The Prayagraj Development Authority too has been asked to ensure proper lighting of all major intersections on the day.

Proper lighting arrangements will also be made on Shastri bridge and the New Yamuna Bridge on the occasion. Dev Deepawali is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over Tripurasura, the demon, to save heaven.

Hence, the day is also called Tripurari Purnima or Tripurotsav. It is believed that the Gods come down from heaven on this day on the ghats to celebrate the festival. For Hindus, the day also marks the auspicious Kartik Purnima.