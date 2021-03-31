3 Maoists held with huge cache of arms

PATNA

Three Maoists were arrested and two hand grenades, five incomplete hand grenades, three grenade launcher bases, a manual for making rocket launcher, 610 detonators, police commando uniforms and two wireless sets were recovered by sleuths of special task force (STF) during raids at Jehanabad and Danapur on Wednesday.

The arrested Maoists were identified as Parshuram Singh, Sanjay Singh and Gautam Singh.

The STF also recovered a rifle, 25 live cartridges, seven magazines, among other components of arms.

“A grenade launcher base was spotted for the first time in this region. Following a tip-off about the presence of Maoists close to Bistaul village, a team of STF began a search operation when they chanced upon the Maoists’ countrymade grenade launcher base,” an official said.