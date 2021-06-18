344 new infections take Himachal’s caseload past 2 lakh-mark

With 344 more testing positive for Covid in Himachal on Friday, the state’s caseload went past the 2 lakh-mark.

The hill state’s cumulative case count since the outbreak last year now stands at 2,00,043 while the toll mounted to 3,413 after five patients succumbed to the infection.

59 of CHTS Dharamshal test +ve

Of the new cases, the highest, 123, were reported in Kangra. The College of Higher Tibetan Studies (CHTS) has emerged as the new hotspot with 58 more students and staff members testing positive. About 70 people have tested positive at CHTS in three days.

Six people had tested positive on Wednesday and 12 on Thursday. The patients have been isolated at CHTS campus which has been declared a containment zone.

Fatality ratio at 1.7%

Meanwhile, 43 cases were reported in Chamba, 39 in Mandi, 37 in Hamirpur, 24 in Shimla, 21 in Sirmaur, 19 in Kullu, 16 in Bilaspur, nine in Una, 6 in Solan, four in Kinnaur and three in Lahaul-Spiti.

Three fatalities were reported in Kangra and one each in Hamirpur and Chamba. The case fatality ratio in the state stands at 1.7%, which is higher than the national average. Recoveries have reached 1,93,418 after 576 people recuperated. The recovery rate is now 96.7%. Active cases have come down to 3,193.

Kangra has highest 796 active cases. In all other districts, the figure stands below 500. Shimla has 366 active cases, Mandi 344 and Chamba 322.

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst hit district with 45,593 cases so far followed by Mandi where 26,850 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 24,869 cases. Solan has 22,111 cases, Sirmaur 15,228, Hamirpur 14,226, Una 13,163, Bilaspur 12,510, Chamba 10,883, Kullu, 8,728, Kinnaur 3,192 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,690.