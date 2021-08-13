Home / Cities / Others / 354 fresh cases, 3 deaths in Himachal
The active cases mounted to 2,668 and recoveries reached 2,03,132 after 239 patients recuperated. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The active cases mounted to 2,668 and recoveries reached 2,03,132 after 239 patients recuperated. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

354 fresh cases, 3 deaths in Himachal

Of the new cases, 71 each were reported in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi, 40 from Shimla, 35 from Hamirpur, 24 from Bilaspur, 14 from Kullu, 10 from Lahaul-Spiti, eight from Sirmaur, five from Kinnaur, three from Una and two from Solan.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:49 AM IST

Himachal recorded 354 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 2,09,344 while the death toll mounted to 3,526 after three more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 71 each were reported in Chamba, Kangra and Mandi, 40 from Shimla, 35 from Hamirpur, 24 from Bilaspur, 14 from Kullu, 10 from Lahaul-Spiti, eight from Sirmaur, five from Kinnaur, three from Una and two from Solan.

The active cases mounted to 2,668 and recoveries reached 2,03,132 after 239 patients recuperated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.