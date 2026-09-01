3.56 lakh unaided school teachers in UP to get cashless medical facility

: More than 3.56 lakh teachers working in over 22,000 unaided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh will now be eligible for cashless medical treatment under the Chief Minister Teacher Cashless Medical Scheme. He also urged the government to make arrangements for regular remuneration or honorarium for teachers working in unaided schools. (For representation only)

Additional director of education (secondary) Kamta Ram Pal on Monday issued directions to all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) to implement the scheme in compliance with the state government’s July 21 order.

Under the scheme, 356,465 teachers, including male and female teachers, will have to register themselves and their dependants on the portal developed for the Chief Minister Teacher Cashless Medical Scheme using the details mentioned on their Aadhaar cards, he said, confirming the move.

The portal for registration is [https://cmtcts.upsdv.gov.in](https://cmtcts.upsdv.gov.in).

After registration, the application will first be forwarded to the headmaster or principal of the concerned school for verification and approval. The headmaster or principal will verify whether the teacher was appointed according to the rules and is continuing in service before forwarding the application to the concerned DIOS for final verification and approval, he added. If a teacher leaves the school for any reason, the headmaster or principal will have to immediately inform the DIOS so that the teacher can be removed from the scheme.

The application will be approved after verification at the DIOS level.Ziyarat Hussain, general secretary of the Unaided Teachers’ Federation, welcomed the decision and thanked the state government and the chief minister for extending the cashless medical facility to unaided school teachers.

He also urged the government to make arrangements for regular remuneration or honorarium for teachers working in unaided schools.