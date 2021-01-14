36 rescued donkeys find a new home in TN
At least 36 donkeys rescued during action against sand mafias in Pandharpur have found safe refuge at the India Project for Animals and Nature (IPAN), Tamil Nadu.
The centre located in Masinagudi, a tourist place in Nilgiri district, Tamil Nadu, houses rescued and abandoned animals.
Vikram Kadam, sub-division police officer, Pandhapur division, said, “The rescued animals have been sent to the rehabilitation centre on Tuesday after the court order.”
The donkeys were taken to the centre in a tempo.
Earlier this month, a major operation was launched against the illegal sand trade in the area adjacent to the Bhima riverbed in the tehsil. During the operation, police seized 36 donkeys used as carriers to transport sand illegally. Pandharpur judicial magistrate first class on Monday ordered the animals to be sent to India Project for Animals and Nature (IPAN), Tamil Nadu. Following the order, preparations were undertaken to transport the donkeys to the concerned destination.
There are more than 5,000 donkeys employed in the illegal sand mafia trade wherein ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 is paid per day for their services, said police.
Santosh Kumar, animal rights activist, said, “The action taken by the authorities is a big step in the protection of donkeys as they are being rehabilitated as per court order.”
The donkeys were kept at a Sangli-based NGO Animal Rahat after they were rescued, informed police.
