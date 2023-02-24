393 Myanmar nationals apprehended in state since 2012: Manipur CM Biren Singh

As many as 393 Myanmar nationals were apprehended in Manipur from January 1, 2012 till date, chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Friday said. Manipur shares 398 km long international border with Myanmar. (Twitter | N Biren Singh)

Biren Singh was replying to a question by opposition Congress MLA Kangujam Ranjit Singh on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly in Imphal.

Responding to Ranjit’s question, Biren Singh, who is in charge of the home department, informed the house that out of the apprehended 393 Myanmar nationals, one was deported, 107 of them are in judicial custody, 105 in detention centers and 180 were released on bail. He also informed that altogether 210 Myanmar nationals who entered the state illegally were apprehended from 2022 to February 2023.

Also Read: 80 Myanmar nationals held in Manipur for illegal immigration to India

“These arrested persons are the identified ones only and we’re also suspecting that there might be other unidentified persons too”, he added.

Highlighting the measures taken up by the state government to check and curb the illegal migration to the state, the chief minister said biometric surveillance, house to house Aadhaar verification have been taken up in areas of the five districts of the state to check infiltrations.

Setting up of 34 police outposts in the border area are in full swing with some are on the verge of completion with the ministry of home affairs approval to check infiltration from neighbouring countries, he informed.

Manipur shares 398 km long international border with Myanmar.

On February 5, Manipur police arrested 10 Myanmar nationals during search operations in Churachandpur district which borders Myanmar for illegally entering and taking shelter.

Among the arrested, six of them were women while four were men. Most of them are from Monywa.