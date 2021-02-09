39-year-old man found bludgeoned to death near Jagraon Bridge

A 39-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death at the railway lines near Jagraon Bridge on Monday night.

Blood-smeared stones were found near the body of the victim, Ram Sewak Verma, who police suspect may have been murdered due to an old rivalry.

According to Sant Ram Verma, brother of the victim, Ram Sewak lived in Field Ganj and had been working at a gas agency’s godown near Jagraon Bridge for the past 10 years.

Normally, he would return from work by 8pm, but didn’t return home till 10pm on Monday and his mobile phone was also switched off. When they started searching for him near the godown, they found him lying in a pool of blood at the railway lines near Jagraon Bridge.

“The assailants bludgeoned Ram Sewak with stones, which were found near the body, along with his mobile phone. The murder seems to have been carried out by persons known to him, which points to an old rivalry,” said inspector Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Government Railway Police (GRP) police station.

A murder case has been lodged against unidentified assailants under the Indian Penal Code. The body has been sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for post-mortem examination and further investigation has been started.