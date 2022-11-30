4 arrested for attempt to murder on baker in Ludhiana

Two days after at least 12 people severely injured a man at a bakery on Chuharpur Road, Haibowal police arrested four accused in the case on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gautam Mattu of Guru Vihar Colony, Lovepreet Singh, Manjit Singh of Jassian village and Harpreet Singh of Friends Colony. Sharp weapons have been recovered from their possession.

A baker identified as Sumit, who suffered severe injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The FIR had been lodged against the assailants based on the complaint of Prakash Singh of Rishi Nagar, Sumit’s brother-in-law.

He stated that he and Sumit supply cakes to various bakeries in the city. They had gone to make a delivery to Golden Bakery on Chuharpur Road on November 27, when the accused barged in and started attacking Arsh, an employee at the shop, with weapons.

He added that when he and Sumit tried to save Arsh, the accused assaulted them as well. Prakash said that the accused also vandalised the bakery before leaving.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case under Sections 323, 307, 427, 451, 506, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Haibowal police station.

It has been learnt that the Arsh had earlier gotten into a clash with the accused.