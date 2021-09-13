4 arrested for forging CM’s signature, duping company of lakhs in Assam

Police in Assam have arrested four persons for allegedly forging signature of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and duping a company of several lakhs of rupees with assurances of a government contract.

According to a police release on Monday, they received inputs from the chief minister’s office on September 8 that the chief engineer (public health engineering-water) received a note with a forged signature of the CM with directions that a contract worth over ₹3 crore be awarded to Lohit Construction.

A case was lodged at Dispur police station and four persons of the company were called in for questioning. They revealed that one Imrah Shah Chaudhary, a resident of Guwahati, had assured them of a contract worth ₹3.16 crore in the department in lieu of a 3% commission.

Two of the four persons questioned reportedly handed over ₹9 lakh (3% of the total value of the contract) to Chaudhary who, in turn, gave them a forged note which they submitted to the chief engineer’s office.

Police investigation revealed that Chaudhary had forged the CM’s signature with the help of three others -- Dilip Das, Anupam Chaudhary and Prakash Basumatary. The trio allegedly received ₹3 lakh as commission from Chaudhary for their help. The forged document was prepared at a shop owned by one Naba Roy.

“Investigation revealed that Chaudhary and one Rajib Kalita escaped to Delhi once they got to know about the FIR. A team of Guwahati police tracked them down,” said the police release.

Kalita was arrested on September 11 at the Guwahati airport on his arrival from Delhi. Another accused, Dilip Das, was arrested the same day from Guwahati.

On Sunday, Chaudhary was arrested from a hotel in New Delhi. He will be brought to Guwahati shortly.

On Monday, shop owner Naba Roy was also picked up by the police. Search is on to arrest the two other accused who are absconding.