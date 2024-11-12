4 of Bihar family on way to attend wedding in Assam die in Tinsukia road mishap

Four persons, including a 7-year-old child, from Bihar’s Kataria were killed in a road accident in Assam’s Tinsukia district as their speeding vehicle lost control and fell into a pond near an under-construction culvert during the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. There was a total of six passengers in the vehicle and two of them were saved by local rescuers. (Representational image)

There was a total of six passengers in the vehicle and two of them were saved by local rescuers.

The accident happened on the bypass connecting Tinsukia and Dibrugarh near Dihingia Gaon of Tinsukia at around 4am. Police said that the passengers sustained some injuries, but they died of drowning, as per an initial investigation.

According to the family members, they travelled from Bihar in the Rajdhani Express train and reached Dibrugarh railway station at around 2am. From there, they hired a car for Tinsukia.

“The wedding is scheduled for November 16, and they were coming to attend it. Two of our family members received them from Dibrugarh last night and they took a car to come home, but before they reached, this unfortunate incident happened,” said a family memnber.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Tinsukia district, Avijit Gaurav told HT that they are investigating the matter, and the primary investigation suggests that there could be multiple reasons behind the accident.

“It was early morning and there was fog, the area where this happened has a turning, and it is suspected that the car was at high speed,” he said.

Gaurav said water in the pond was not deep, but the car flipped upside down before falling into it and it is suspected that because of this the passengers couldn’t come out.

Police said that the bodies have been sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for postmortem and their family members have been asked to come.

The deceased have been identified as Mohan Shah, Montu Shah, Rajesh Gupta and Artha Gupta. They are members of the same extended family and were going to Tinsukia town to attend a wedding.