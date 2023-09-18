40 foreigners among 49 militants killed in J&K this year: DGP

Security Forces have killed 49 militants, including 40 foreigners, in anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year, police said. Security personnel on patrol in a forward area of Uri sector in the north Kashmir district. (ANI)

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh said that the ‘team J&K’ which includes J&K Police, CAPFs, army, intelligence agencies and civil administration are working together as a “unique model” to make Jammu & Kashmir “terror free”.

Singh was speaking during the 3rd Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee which was held on Saturday, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Singh said there was a time when on every Friday stone pelting cases, targetting security forces, were reported. “Now that is over,” the DGP added. He claimed that the J&K security team has been able to ensure “zero violation of human rights”. “There has not been a single civilian casualty in any law and order engagement over the last few years,” he said.

“We are moving inch by inch towards the policy of zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”, the DGP said. He said that militancy in J&K is at its lowest level. “This year, the J&K Security team has been able to neutralise around 40 foreign terrorists and 09 local terrorists,” he said.

“The local involvement in terrorist activities has drastically come down”.

The meeting was chaired by Singh while senior officers representing police departments of northern states and union territories and officers of CAPFs/CPOs attended this high level meeting.

Singh said that optimum synergy among forces have pushed militants out of villages and cities to mountains. “The people’s cooperation with forces has been of immense help for which we thank the people of J&K,” he said.

Singh said ‘enforcement of rule of law’ was one single guideline for the security team of J&K and added that action has been taken against people involved in any ‘anti national activity as well as against instigators’.

“The officers have made very good recommendations which will be taken up with the government at higher level for incorporation while planning and framing policies for law enforcement.

At the outset of the meeting one minute of silence was observed to pay homage to the slain security forces personnel in Kokernag operations.

Senior police officers from several other states including Haryana, Uttarakhand and New Delhi attended the meeting and disussed several topics including smuggling of narcotics, cyber crime and anti-terror operations.

Discussions were also held on topics like creating inter-state database and maintaining communication channels between police forces, sharing of intelligence about organised crime and human trafficking for better coordination.

A number of measures to enhance coordination among forces in the region were proposed. “Emphasis was laid on establishing real-time information sharing mechanism regarding inter-state criminal activities and also putting joint efforts to tackle cybercrime. It was also proposed to share good practices including software applications of different forces for benefit of all the members State/UTs/Organisations,” the statement released by the police said.