40K health workers get Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, tally touches 261,319
Maharashtra inoculated 40,732 healthcare workers (HCWs) across 539 vaccination centres on Friday. The state achieved 74% of its intended target to vaccinate 55,320 HCWs, data from the health department revealed. So far, the state has immunised 261,319 of around 800,000 HCWs.
Of the shots administered on Friday, 301 were Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, while the remaining were Serum Institute of India’s Covishield. The state has administered 2,613 Covaxin shots across six districts, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.
Meanwhile, Mumbai achieved 72% of its daily vaccination target on Friday, with 5,510 HCWs getting the shot across 12 centres. Four cases of adverse effect following immunisation were also reported, but none of the beneficiaries had to be admitted to a hospital, a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) read. The total number of beneficiaries has reached 33,505 HCWs in Mumbai, BMC data said.
A senior health department official said the CoWIN app usage is improving gradually. The official added that the vaccination teams are using the app for nearly 90% of the process, including intimating the HCWs.
Other parts of the state, such as Beed, Dhule, Satara, and Wardha districts witnessed more turnout than their daily target. While Beed reported 1,180 beneficaries against the target of 900, Satara district vaccinated 1,759 HCWs who walked-in to the centres as against their daily target of 1,600.
However, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Sangli and Yavatmal recorded immunisation below 50% of their target. While Parbhani had targeted to inoculate 600 people, only 191 (32%) HCWs turned up for the process. Jalgaon had a target of 1,300, but could immunise only 46% (602) of HCWs.
Another state official said the government has added many vaccination centres to boost the numbers.
“There will be some variation on a day-to-day basis. However, we are achieving our minimum daily target to inoculate 40,000 people [across the state],” the official said.
Meanwhile, 2,771 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from across the state, taking the tally to 2,021,184. Of these, 43,147 are active cases. The state also added 56 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the death toll to 51,000. Of the 56 deaths reported, 36 occurred in the past 48 hours, while six were added from last week. The remaining 14 deaths are from the period before last week.
Mumbai reported 494 Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the city’s tally to 308,063. The active cases in the city stood at 5,417.Mumbai’s toll reached 11,338 after eight more people died.
The number of fresh cases in January across the state has shown a decline, even as the deaths have decreased significantly between December and January. This month, the state has recorded 89,072 cases so far, which is a dip of 17.69% from December, when it recorded 108,216 cases. In January, till Friday, 1,479 fatalities were reported, which is a dip by 37.59% (2,370).
Meanwhile, Mumbai saw 46.72% increase in cases in January so far from December. However, the number of fatalities in Mumbai has seen a minor dip, from 232 in December to 222 this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40K health workers get Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, tally touches 261,319
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP reiterates support to protesting farmers, party MPs stage sit-in outside Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Classes 9, 11; Delhi govt colleges and institutes to reopen from February 5: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forensic teams visit Ghazipur as part of Jan 26 violence probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: After 15 years, Kisan Rail special train leaves for Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People posing with arms on social media on Ludhiana police’s target
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Haryana khaps begin meetings to discuss plan of action after Tikait’s appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three arrested in attempt to murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three held in Pune for kidnapping 18-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commute from Jaipur to Delhi gets easier as protesters thin out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesters’ strength dwindles as most return home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minor among 4 held for theft of jewellery worth ₹55.5 L
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed to death in Loni Kalbhor, three accused on the run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anna Hazare to go on indefinite fast from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
576 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox