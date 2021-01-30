IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 40K health workers get Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, tally touches 261,319
Vaccine beneficiaries wait at the observation room after getting the vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Vaccine beneficiaries wait at the observation room after getting the vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
others

40K health workers get Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, tally touches 261,319

Meanwhile, Mumbai achieved 72% of its daily vaccination target on Friday, with 5,510 HCWs getting the shot across 12 centres
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:48 AM IST

Maharashtra inoculated 40,732 healthcare workers (HCWs) across 539 vaccination centres on Friday. The state achieved 74% of its intended target to vaccinate 55,320 HCWs, data from the health department revealed. So far, the state has immunised 261,319 of around 800,000 HCWs.

Of the shots administered on Friday, 301 were Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, while the remaining were Serum Institute of India’s Covishield. The state has administered 2,613 Covaxin shots across six districts, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Mumbai achieved 72% of its daily vaccination target on Friday, with 5,510 HCWs getting the shot across 12 centres. Four cases of adverse effect following immunisation were also reported, but none of the beneficiaries had to be admitted to a hospital, a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) read. The total number of beneficiaries has reached 33,505 HCWs in Mumbai, BMC data said.

A senior health department official said the CoWIN app usage is improving gradually. The official added that the vaccination teams are using the app for nearly 90% of the process, including intimating the HCWs.

Other parts of the state, such as Beed, Dhule, Satara, and Wardha districts witnessed more turnout than their daily target. While Beed reported 1,180 beneficaries against the target of 900, Satara district vaccinated 1,759 HCWs who walked-in to the centres as against their daily target of 1,600.

However, Parbhani, Jalgaon, Sangli and Yavatmal recorded immunisation below 50% of their target. While Parbhani had targeted to inoculate 600 people, only 191 (32%) HCWs turned up for the process. Jalgaon had a target of 1,300, but could immunise only 46% (602) of HCWs.

Another state official said the government has added many vaccination centres to boost the numbers.

“There will be some variation on a day-to-day basis. However, we are achieving our minimum daily target to inoculate 40,000 people [across the state],” the official said.

Meanwhile, 2,771 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from across the state, taking the tally to 2,021,184. Of these, 43,147 are active cases. The state also added 56 Covid-19 deaths, pushing the death toll to 51,000. Of the 56 deaths reported, 36 occurred in the past 48 hours, while six were added from last week. The remaining 14 deaths are from the period before last week.

Mumbai reported 494 Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the city’s tally to 308,063. The active cases in the city stood at 5,417.Mumbai’s toll reached 11,338 after eight more people died.

The number of fresh cases in January across the state has shown a decline, even as the deaths have decreased significantly between December and January. This month, the state has recorded 89,072 cases so far, which is a dip of 17.69% from December, when it recorded 108,216 cases. In January, till Friday, 1,479 fatalities were reported, which is a dip by 37.59% (2,370).

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw 46.72% increase in cases in January so far from December. However, the number of fatalities in Mumbai has seen a minor dip, from 232 in December to 222 this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Vaccine beneficiaries wait at the observation room after getting the vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Vaccine beneficiaries wait at the observation room after getting the vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
others

40K health workers get Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra, tally touches 261,319

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Meanwhile, Mumbai achieved 72% of its daily vaccination target on Friday, with 5,510 HCWs getting the shot across 12 centres
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP reiterates support to protesting farmers, party MPs stage sit-in outside Parliament

By Sweta Goswami:
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST
New Delhi Three days after protests against the contentious farm laws passed by the Central government turned violent in the city, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reiterated their support to the farmers who are demanding that the laws be repealed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Classes 9, 11; Delhi govt colleges and institutes to reopen from February 5: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST
New Delhi: Schools for classes 9 and 11, colleges and diploma institutes in Delhi will reopen from February 5, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Forensic teams visit Ghazipur as part of Jan 26 violence probe

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST
New Delhi:Forensic teams visited the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur on Friday afternoon to collect forensic samples, as part of their probe into the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new train left Dahanu at 2.15am and will reach Delhi railhead on Friday, late night at around 11.45pm.
The new train left Dahanu at 2.15am and will reach Delhi railhead on Friday, late night at around 11.45pm.
others

Mumbai: After 15 years, Kisan Rail special train leaves for Delhi

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The first Kisan Rail special train, on Thursday, left Dahanu Road railway station for Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi, with 60 ton of chikoos, after 15 years
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

People posing with arms on social media on Ludhiana police’s target

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Arms licence to be cancelled, FIRs to be registered if police find online posts bragging about guns or opening fire
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait speaks to media as RLD leader Jayant Choudhary (L) looks on during farmers' ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi on January 29. (PTI)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait speaks to media as RLD leader Jayant Choudhary (L) looks on during farmers' ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi on January 29. (PTI)
others

Farmers’ protest: Haryana khaps begin meetings to discuss plan of action after Tikait’s appeal

By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Meanwhile, farmers have started setting off for Ghazipur protest site after an emotional video from BKU leader Rakesh Tikait saying he was going to continue with the agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Three arrested in attempt to murder case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:24 PM IST
PUNE: Three men have been arrested for the attempted murder of a man who tried to stop them from vandalising 30 vehicles in the Market Yard area on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Three held in Pune for kidnapping 18-year-old

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:24 PM IST
PUNE Three people, including a plastering contractor, were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Thursday, for kidnapping an 18-year-old office boy who worked for a local builder
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Commute from Jaipur to Delhi gets easier as protesters thin out

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram/shahjahanpur
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Commuters travelling from Jaipur to Delhi on the national highway will now have to take only a three-kilometre detour, instead of 140 kilometres, as the numbers of farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur have thinned following the violence that erupted in Delhi on January 26
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Protesters’ strength dwindles as most return home

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram/shahjahanpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Farmers from different states camping on the Delhi-Jaipur highway at Sangwari Chowk in Rewari and Masani village near Dharuhera returned to their base camp at Shahjahanpur on Thursday, a day after local villagers asked them to vacate the sites following the violence in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Minor among 4 held for theft of jewellery worth 55.5 L

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PUNE A minor boy was among four people arrested from Karnataka by Pune police in a case of theft of jewellery worth 55
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man stabbed to death in Loni Kalbhor, three accused on the run

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PUNE A man was allegedly stabbed to death at an eatery in Wadki village, Loni Kalbhor, on Wednesday, over a long-standing property dispute
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Anna Hazare to go on indefinite fast from tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:23 PM IST
PUNE Despite attempts by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to convince Anna Hazare of not going ahead with his indefinite fast, the crusader is firm on going ahead with the fast from Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

576 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune district

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:23 PM IST
PUNE Pune district, on Thursday, reported a total of 576 new Covid-19 cases with four deaths in the last 24 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP