40-year-old hit by speeding car on NH-48, dies

Gurugram: A 40-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car on the Hero Honda Chowk flyover of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, police said on Monday. A 40-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car on the Hero Honda Chowk flyover of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram. (Representational Image)

Police said that the accident took place between 2am and 3am on Sunday when the deceased, identified as Babulal Gautam, was returning home to Nathupur in DLF Phase III from Manesar.

A commuter alerted the police control room about the accident following which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot.

Gurugram police, public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar said the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood on the expressway with severe head injuries. “Looking at the scenario, it seems Gautam was hit by a speeding car several minutes back. He was flung off his motorcycle and lay on the road bleeding and died on the spot,” he said.

Investigators said that there were tyre marks at the spot which indicated that a speeding car had hit him from behind and then fled without extending any help.

According to police, footage from CCTV cameras on the route is being checked to identify and trace the car and its driver.

Based on a complaint by Gautam’s elder brother Braham Prakash Gautam, an FIR was registered against a car driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 37 police station on Sunday. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy, police said.