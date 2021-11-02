40-year-old Odisha man detained over alleged murder of wife and son

Bhubaneswar Police on Tuesday detained a 40-year-old man over allegations of strangulating his 35-year-old wife and 15-year-old son in Kalinga Nagar area of the city, officials said.

Bhubaneswar’s deputy commissioner of police said a man named Abanti Mangaraj of Kalinga Nagar area has been detained under Tamando police station after receiving information that the bodies of his wife Swarnalata and son were lying in the house.

“The husband was missing from the house when we received the information about two bodies lying inside. He was subsequently tracked down and is currently being questioned. He has admitted to killing his wife and son by strangulating them. However, we are yet to ascertain the reason and circumstances that provoked him to commit the heinous crime,” said the DCP.

A forensic team arrived at the crime scene to collect further evidence.