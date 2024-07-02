40-yr-old man, infant son killed after house collapses in Assam after heavy rainfall

A 40-year-old man and his 6-month-old son died in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday morning after their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, officials said. The incident happened at Durganagar area in Cachar district at around 6am. (ANI photo)

The incident happened at Durganagar area in Cachar district at around 6am.

“They were sleeping in the house when the mud walls suddenly collapsed,” locals said.

The officials of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar said that two of the four victims were rescued alive, including the infant’s mother.

“All of them were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) where the doctors declared two of them dead while two are undergoing treatment,” said Haokam Changsang, officer-in-charge of Udharband police station.

Udharbondh MLA Mihir Kanti Shome said the family members will get support from the government and an ex-gratia amount of ₹4 lakh will be given to them.

Shome said that a 16-year-old boy from the same area has been missing since Monday after he was swept away by flood waters.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the state is going through a second wave of floods this year which started on June 16.

35 deaths were recorded in the state due to floods till July 1 and the highest deaths were reported from Cachar district, ASDMA data said.

Over 6.71 lakh people across 20 districts of Assam are affected by the floods and the situation is worsening due to incessant rainfall, officials said.