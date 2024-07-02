 40-yr-old man, infant son killed after house collapses in Assam after heavy rainfall - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

40-yr-old man, infant son killed after house collapses in Assam after heavy rainfall

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jul 02, 2024 02:02 PM IST

The officials of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar said that two of the four victims were rescued alive, including the infant’s mother

A 40-year-old man and his 6-month-old son died in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday morning after their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, officials said.

The incident happened at Durganagar area in Cachar district at around 6am. (ANI photo)
The incident happened at Durganagar area in Cachar district at around 6am. (ANI photo)

The incident happened at Durganagar area in Cachar district at around 6am.

“They were sleeping in the house when the mud walls suddenly collapsed,” locals said.

The officials of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar said that two of the four victims were rescued alive, including the infant’s mother.

“All of them were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) where the doctors declared two of them dead while two are undergoing treatment,” said Haokam Changsang, officer-in-charge of Udharband police station.

Also Read:IAF chopper rescues 13 fishermen stranded on flooded Brahmaputra in Assam

Udharbondh MLA Mihir Kanti Shome said the family members will get support from the government and an ex-gratia amount of 4 lakh will be given to them.

Shome said that a 16-year-old boy from the same area has been missing since Monday after he was swept away by flood waters.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the state is going through a second wave of floods this year which started on June 16.

35 deaths were recorded in the state due to floods till July 1 and the highest deaths were reported from Cachar district, ASDMA data said.

Over 6.71 lakh people across 20 districts of Assam are affected by the floods and the situation is worsening due to incessant rainfall, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / 40-yr-old man, infant son killed after house collapses in Assam after heavy rainfall
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On