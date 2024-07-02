40-yr-old man, infant son killed after house collapses in Assam after heavy rainfall
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jul 02, 2024 02:02 PM IST
A 40-year-old man and his 6-month-old son died in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday morning after their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, officials said.
The incident happened at Durganagar area in Cachar district at around 6am.
“They were sleeping in the house when the mud walls suddenly collapsed,” locals said.
The officials of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar said that two of the four victims were rescued alive, including the infant’s mother.
“All of them were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) where the doctors declared two of them dead while two are undergoing treatment,” said Haokam Changsang, officer-in-charge of Udharband police station.