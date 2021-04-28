4,437 new Covid-19 cases, 39 more deaths in Lucknow

The state capital on Tuesday reported 4,437 new Covid-19 cases, 39 more deaths and 5,960 fresh recoveries, according to official data. The overall death toll in the city has gone up to 1,713. The number of deaths on the day was the highest since April 24 when 42 fatalities were recorded.

The number of active cases has dropped below 50,000 in the state capital for the first time since April 18. At present, there are 49,064 active cases in Lucknow. So far, a total of 1,42,132 people have defeated Covid-19 in the state capital.

Dy CM Dinesh Sharma admitted to Rajdhani Hospital

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma was admitted to the Rajdhani Covid Hospital here on Tuesday after he complained of a problem in breathing, nearly a week after testing positive for the coronavirus. Sharma informed about his hospitalisation through a tweet.

The deputy chief minister and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 21.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sahu, owner of Sahu group and Sahu Cinema, died due to the coronavirus disease on Tuesday. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing positive.