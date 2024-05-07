 47-year-old dies after being hit by speeding van on NH-48 - Hindustan Times
47-year-old dies after being hit by speeding van on NH-48

ByHT Correspondent
May 07, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Investigators said that such was the impact that Yadav was flung several feet away and sustained severe injuries on his head, limbs and chest

Gurugram: A 47-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding pickup van on a service lane of NH-48 near Narsinghpur, police said on Monday.

A 47-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding pickup van on a service lane of NH-48 near Narsinghpur, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)
A 47-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding pickup van on a service lane of NH-48 near Narsinghpur, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

Investigators said the incident took place at about 11.30am on Saturday when the deceased person, identified as Gopal Yadav, was walking towards an eatery to have some food. According to the police, the speeding van hit Yadav and fled from the spot.

They said that such was the impact that Yadav was flung several feet away and sustained several injuries on his head, limbs and chest.

Investigators said that the locals alerted the police control room and rushed him to the civil hospital in Sector-10A. However, due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for better treatment, they said.

A senior police officer said that his family members shifted him to Delhi but he died in the course of treatment the same evening.

Ajit Kumar Yadav, the deceased person’s cousin, claimed that he was a truck driver and had reached a warehouse in Narsinghpur to deliver goods from Tughlakabad in Delhi. “He had suffered multiple fractures in the accident and had lost a lot of blood at the spot due to his injuries,” he alleged.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relations officer, said they were scanning CCTV camera footage near the accident site to figure out the van’s registration number so that police could trace the driver.

Based on the cousin’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-37 police station on Sunday.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 47-year-old dies after being hit by speeding van on NH-48
