4-year-old girl dies in fire at residential school in Chhattisgarh: Officials

Raipur: A four-year-old girl died of burn injuries after a major fire broke out in a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. (Representative Photo)

The fire broke out at around 1am on Thursday at the porta cabin (prefabricated portable structure) school for girls in Chintakonta village under Awapalli police station limits in Bijapur, said officials.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and district administration has launched a probe into the matter, a senior district official said, adding that the deceased was not a school student.

Officials said that as the fire broke out, all 380 students of the facility, were safely evacuated by porta cabin staffers and local villagers.

After being alerted, a fire brigade team reached the spot, and the blaze was brought under control with the help of villagers, officials said.

Visuals of the spot showed the complete porta cabin structure gutted in the fire.