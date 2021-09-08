50% of women not comfortable discussing health issues: survey

PUNE: A survey conducted by Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals in association with Ipsos Research Private Limited (Ipsos India) found that nearly 50% of the women studied, in the age group 25 to 55 years, across seven cities (Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune) are not comfortable discussing one or more women’s health issues due to the prevalent societal taboos and stigmas associated with them. The survey revealed that commonly occurring health issues in women such as PCOS, breast cancer and endometriosis are still subject to taboos and stereotypes, reflecting the current state of women’s health in India in poor light.

As part of the study – aimed at finding the social, cultural and medical outlook for working women and arriving at solutions involving various stakeholders – women working in white-collar jobs shared details of the health-related stigmas they face and how these lead to social pressures and professional issues.

The study found that though nearly 50% of the working women surveyed are either diagnosed with or know someone else diagnosed with issues such as infertility, breast cancer and PCOS, they are still hesitant to discuss them despite most employers taking initiatives to help address these health issues. More than 80% of the women studied also felt that their male colleagues lack sensitivity when it comes to women’s health-related concerns. Moreover, 52% of the working women studied found it difficult to manage their health alongside work, with the percentage of such women being the highest in the retail sector (67%).

Namita Thapar, executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said, “The study indicates that besides health issues, there are multiple professional and societal stereotypes that women are exposed to, which can lead to stigmatization and affect their professional performance. Ignorance and lack of awareness and acceptance will only make these issues more difficult to diagnose and resolve.”

Preeti Karmarkar of Nari Samata Manch, a Pune-based women’s organisation that deals with violence against women including domestic violence and sexual harassment at the workplace, said, “These findings, though unfortunate, reflect our gender realities. The prevalent patriarchal gender system is dichotomous, giving more social power to men over women. The discomfort that women experience talking about health issues and the insensitivity of men towards their women colleagues is a telling comment on our society. Along with these concerns reflected in the study, sexual harassment at the workplace is another problem that women encounter. It shows that much effort is required to develop gender-friendly workplaces where women will be seen as equal partners.”

The survey also found that over 90% of working women face a conflict of interest while balancing familial/personal and professional obligations and about 84% working women have faced stereotypes/ judgments around their period (menstruation cycle) such as being told not to go near sacred places or into the kitchen or even to hide their sanitary napkins. The study also found that 66% of working women think society considers women suffering from endometriosis as unsuitable for marriage