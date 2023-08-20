Claiming she is HIV patient, woman scares away intruder

MUMBAI: A 53-year-old woman allegedly managed to fend off a masked intruder by saying that she was a HIV AIDS patient in the early hours of Monday. HT Image

The woman, a sales executive, lives alone in a ground floor flat in Borivali.

According to the police, at around 2am, she heard a noise from her flat’s hall. When she came out to check the hall, she discovered that a masked man had entered her house through the sliding windows.

The woman told the police that “The intruder ran towards me and started assaulting me. Scared that he might sexually assault me, I told him I was HIV AIDS patient. Coincidentally, I vomited at that time which scared the man a lot and he let go of me,” she told the police.

She also said that the man ran out and latched the door from outside. The woman said she was very scared due to the incident and stayed put where she was for quite some time before she gathered herself and called a neighbour for help.

“The neighbour unlatched the door and helped the complainant get in touch with her sister who brought her to the police station to register the complaint,” said an official from Borivali police station.

The officer said the unidentified accused has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 380 (theft) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are still looking for him. He has not been caught on any of the CCTV cameras in the building or the nearby area,” said the officer.

