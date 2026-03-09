54 communal riot cases, 7 mob lynchings reported in Odisha since June 2024: CM Majhi

At least 54 instances of communal riots and seven cases of mob lynching were reported in Odisha since June 2024, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi told the state assembly on Monday. Majhi told the House that the government has taken steps to prevent communal violence and mob lynching. (Mohan Charan Majhi)

Replying to a written question from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Goutam Buddha Das, Majhi said, from June 12, 2024, at least 54 communal riot incidents were reported from Balasore, Khurda, Koraput, Malkangiri and Bhadrak districts while seven mob lynching cases were recorded in Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Balasore districts.

Police arrested 298 people in connection with the communal riot cases and 61 people for their alleged involvement in mob lynching incidents during the 20-month period, Majhi said.

Among the districts, Balasore reported the highest number of communal incidents, with 24 riot cases in which 95 persons were arrested, the CM said. Khurda district registered 16 riot cases, leading to the arrest of 120 people.

In Koraput, 8 communal incidents were recorded, in which 33 persons were arrested. Malkangiri reported four cases, with 26 arrests, while two riot incidents were reported in Bhadrak, leading to the arrest of 24 persons, Majhi said.

Majhi told the House that the government has taken steps to prevent communal violence and mob lynching, including the formation of peace committees at police station levels.

“Local administrations are making efforts to maintain communal harmony, and action is being taken against those attempting to disturb peace through intelligence gathering and preventive measures,” he said.