550 responses to draft SWM byelaws, most against user fee levied on citizens

MUMBAI: Almost a month after the BMC opened the gates to suggestions and objections regarding the draft Solid Waste Management (SWM) byelaws, it received 555 responses till Tuesday. Most of the responses object to the introduction of an SWM user fee, starting from ₹100 for homes with a built-up area (BUA) of up to 50 square metres. Those with a BUA of between 50 sq m and 300 sq m will incur a charge of ₹500, and for houses exceeding 300 sq m, the fee will be ₹1,000 for waste collection. A file photo of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai. (HT photo)

“We have received 505 responses on WhatsApp and around 50 on email,” said an official from the SWM department. “Most of them are against the user fee. There are some, however, asking for fines for various civic offences to be increased to serve as a deterrent.”

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani from the Mumbai North Central District Forum said that the proposed user fees were unfair, as citizens were already paying heavy taxes in a city like Mumbai. “Considering the lack of efficiency and competence in the civic body, these additional charges are unjustified,” he said.

Stating that the civic body’s focus on mandatory segregation towards a cleaner Mumbai was much needed, Karnani added that the rules could reduce landfill strain and promote recycling, benefiting the environment. “However, this mandate existed even earlier with a ₹10,000 fine for those who did not follow the rule,” he said. “No action is taken against slum dwellers for the violation. The steep fines, like ₹10,000 for burning waste, must be enforced transparently to avoid unfair penalties. Furthermore, implementation of the byelaws is a key factor. Rules continue to remain on paper and not much is done to enforce them, hence the state of residential areas around slums continue to remain in a poor condition.”

Chetan Kamble, founder of ChakaChak Dadar, a citizen-led initiative that is focused on community cleanliness, sustainable waste practices, and public space transformation in Mumbai, shared his response to the BMC’s move.

“Penalties should not be levied on citizens or RWAs unless there is adequate door-to-door collection, segregated bins, and consistent BMC support in their locality,” he wrote. “Despite progressive byelaws, enforcement is often ward-dependent. The revised rules must come with a ward-level monitoring system to ensure fair and uniform execution. A ward-wise sanitation performance dashboard would increase transparency and encourage civic involvement, along with a monthly ward-level citizen-BMC dialogue for feedback, grievance resolution, and joint planning.”

Kamble also brought up the issue of formalisation of waste pickers, saying, “Waste pickers are integral to Mumbai’s waste value chain. The byelaws should include provisions for their identification, training, basic safety and health protection and inclusion in BMC-authorised systems.”

The activist drew attention to the waste produced by hawkers, asking the BMC to designate vending zones with attached waste bins and hold vendors accountable for waste generated in their vicinity, as well as make it mandatory for contractors and individuals to submit debris management plans and for ward officers to track disposal through empanelled agencies.

“Pan-Gutkha tapris are major contributors to spitting, litter, and red stains across Mumbai,” he said. “Tapris must be required to maintain a clean zone around their shops, with installation of spittoons and defined penalties for non-compliance.”

The BMC is accepting suggestions and objections till May 31. “We will incorporate the suggestions and objections into the final draft, after which it will go to the municipal commissioner for approval,” said Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner of the SWM department.