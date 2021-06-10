57-yr-old govt employee shot dead in northeast Delhi

A 57-year-old man was killed after three men who had come to allegedly settle their score with his son fired bullets at his house in northeast Delhi’s Jagjivan Nagar, near Usmanpur, early on Thursday, police said.

The victim, Satish Kumar, was standing in the balcony of his first floor flat when one of the bullets hit him in the waist. He succumbed to his injuries at Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) hospital. It was not immediately clear how many bullets were fired by the assailants, the police said.

Kumar was a Delhi government employee and is survived by his wife and three children, including two sons, police said.

A 10-second video purportedly recorded by a family member on a mobile phone is circulating on social media that shows two men walking outside Kumar’s house with one of them holding a gun.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said later in the evening, one of the suspects, identified as Mohit Thakur, was arrested following a brief brief shootout in Uttar Pradesh’s Loni, near Ghaziabad. Thakur was allegedly hiding there along with other two suspects, Ajay and Gaurav alias Chintu. Ajay and Gaurav, managed to escape. Two pistols with “Beretta, Made in Italy” engraved on them were seized from Thakur.

During the investigation, DCP Sain said, it was found that Thakur has been involved in three criminal cases, including two of sexual harassment. The DCP said Thakur killed Kumar to because of an enmity with the latter’s son.

Sain said the firing was reported to the police control room at 1.10 am on Thursday. A police team reached there and found that the injured man, Satish Kumar, was already taken to JPC hospital.