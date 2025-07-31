586 vehicles, 27 driving licences face suspension over unpaid challans

: The district traffic department has sent a list of 586 vehicles to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for suspension or cancellation of registration due to more than five unpaid traffic challans. Along with this, a list of 27 driving licence holders has also been sent for possible suspension or cancellation. Assistant regional transport officer (administration), Rajesh Chaturvedi, said the list sent by the police includes only vehicle registration numbers and not the names of owners (For representation only)

The action may lead to suspension for one to six months, or full cancellation in serious cases, such as repeated offences or involvement in criminal activity. Assistant regional transport officer (administration), Rajesh Chaturvedi, said the list sent by the police includes only vehicle registration numbers and not the names of owners.

These vehicles have more than five pending e-challans, which were issued through the Integrated Police Management System (IPMS) using CCTV footage.

“Many drivers do not know about these challans, as they are not always informed unless they check the e-challan mobile app or receive a notice,” he said. The transport department now plans to send notices to the vehicle owners. They will be asked to pay their pending challans at the RTO. If they do not comply, their vehicle registrations or driving licences could be suspended or cancelled.

Traffic inspector Amit Kumar added that the first list has already been sent, and a second list is almost ready. According to the RTO records, Prayagraj currently has 11,84,226 driving licences on record — including 9,59,382 permanent licences and 2,24,844 endorsed and learner licences.