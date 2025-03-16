Menu Explore
5-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Odisha: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2025 09:15 PM IST

Police have detained a 40-year-old mechanic named Babula Jena over suspicion of raping and murdering the girl

A five-year-old girl, who had gone missing on Thursday, was found dead in Odisha’s Angul district on Sunday, police said, adding that a preliminary investigation indicated that she was sexually assaulted and killed.

The girl had gone missing on Thursday afternoon and her family filed a police complaint on Friday. (Representational image)
Police have detained a 40-year-old mechanic named Babula Jena in connection with the incident over suspicion of raping and murdering the girl.

People familiar with the matter said the girl had gone missing on Thursday afternoon and her family filed a police complaint on Friday.

On Sunday, some passerby spotted her body lying in a pool of blood in their village under Industrial Police Station (Nisha) limits.

A police team visited the spot and started an investigation into the incident. Police said the girl’s body has been sent to Angul District Headquarters Hospital for medical examination and a team of pediatricians from Cuttack have been asked to thoroughly investigate the case.

