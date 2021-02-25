6 booked for threatening, abusing PMC officials during anti-encroachment drive
PUNE Six residents of the Bhimnagar slum area were booked for threatening and abusing officials of the anti-encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by an official of the anti-encroachment department- Prakash Dhumal (49), a resident of Ambegaon Pathar.
The complainant was accompanied by five other officials of the department who had gone to Bhimnagar around 3pm on Wednesday.
Dhumal went to take action against encroachment of government space in the area, as per the PMC schedule.
The house of one of the accused person was forming a barrier in the process of road widening on Paud road, according to the complainant.
The accused raised the issue of not having received any notice or remuneration from PMC before starting to demolish his house. He then allegedly made his old parents sit in the part of the house that was to be felled.
When the complainant asked him to move his parents, the man allegedly started verbally abusing them and said that he will find Dhumal personally and hurt him. Five others joined him and threatened and abused the officials.
A case under Sections 353, 143, 149, 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station.
