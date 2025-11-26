Six persons were killed and seven others injured after a speeding truck rammed into an autorickshaw on the Sheikhpura–Sikandra highway under Town police station limits in Sheikhpura on Tuesday, police said. 6 die, 7 injured in truck-auto collision at Sheikhpura

Police said the accident occurred around 1 pm when an autorickshaw carrying 13 passengers collided with a truck on the national highway. Six persons died and seven sustained injuries. The injured were referred to Vardhman Medical College and Hospital in Pawapuri, where four are stated to be in a critical condition. “At the time of the accident, both vehicles were travelling at a speed of around 80 kilometres per hour,” a police officer said.

All the injured were first taken to the Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared five of them dead on arrival, while one more succumbed to injuries during treatment. The truck driver fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

An injured passenger said, “The auto was carrying more passengers than its capacity. As soon as it hit the truck, five passengers were thrown onto the road. The two people sitting near the driver were bleeding from their heads. When I opened my eyes, half of the truck was on top of our auto. Those who fell at the moment of impact were dead. Two bodies were trapped inside the auto. People from the nearby area took me to the hospital. The accident was horrific.”

The police identified the deceased as Asha Devi alias Seema Devi (56), wife of Tuntun Yadav; Rajkumar Saw; Surti Devi and her son Rahul Kumar, all from Beengucha village under Karande police station in Sheikhpura; and Rajkumar Sav, a resident of Dhamsena village. The identity of the remaining deceased is being ascertained.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences over the incident.